Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Claims She 'Misheard' Question About the Rise of Anti-Semitism in America, Clarifies 'Anti-Jewish Hatred' is an 'Abomination' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to clarify her comments this week after she "misheard" a question about the rise of anti-Semitism in America. By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 25 2023, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to clarify her comments this week after she “misheard” a question about the rise of anti-Semitism in America, RadarOnline.com has learned. The confusion started during a White House press briefing on Monday when a reporter asked Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s “level of concern” regarding the rise of anti-Semitism in the country amid the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is asked about concerns of rising antisemitism and gives an answer about threats to Muslims....🤔 pic.twitter.com/ErhuJlX0gt — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 23, 2023

President Biden’s press secretary responded and said she had not seen “any credible threats.” She also noted that “Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks” in America after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Jean-Pierre faced backlash for her response and ultimately released a statement in which she clarified her remarks and admitted that she “misheard” the reporter’s question about the rise of anti-Semitism. “I misheard the question,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday. “As I have foot stomped many times from the podium and on the air, anti-Semitism is an abomination that this president has fought against his entire life, and I feel strongly about that work.”

“That's why, in the briefing room, I have blasted the repulsive increase in antisemitic rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and hate crimes in our nation, calling out that, tragically, this is a rising threat,” she added. Jean-Pierre clarified her comments once again during her daily White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to make something clear at the top because I understand how important moral clarity is especially at this time,” she said. “When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or their identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is anti-Semitism and that is unacceptable.” “There is no place for anti-Semitism full stop, period,” Biden’s press secretary continued. “This is important to the president, it is important to me personally and to everyone in the administration.”

Source: MEGA President Biden also "misheard" a question tied to the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza over the weekend.

“We must all do our part and forcefully, forcefully speak out against anti-Semitism.” Meanwhile, Democratic politicians criticized Jean-Pierre for her mistake during Monday’s press briefing and urged her to “do better.” Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“What a weak answer,” Florida House Rep. Jared Moskowitz responded. “And why are you looking in the book? What’s the approved answer?” “The simple answer is yes, you are concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism. Of course, we are also worried about hatred against Muslim Americans,” he continued. “Must do better.”

What a weak answer. And why are you looking in the book? What’s the approved answer? The simple answer is yes, you are concerned about the rise of antisemitism. Of course we are also worried about hatred against Muslim Americans. Must do better. https://t.co/RdYhPTFpHa — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) October 23, 2023

Florida House Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz admitted that Jean-Pierre’s mistake on Monday was “clearly a whiff,” but the congresswoman also noted that President Biden “could not possibly be standing more strongly with Israel.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jean-Pierre’s blunder on Monday came just a few days after President Biden also “misheard” a question tied to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

When asked over the weekend whether Israel should delay the ground invasion of Gaza until Hamas releases more hostages, Biden “accidentally” responded and said “yes.” The White House later clarified that President Biden “didn’t hear the full question.” Biden apparently thought that he was asked whether he would “like to see more hostages released” by Hamas in Gaza.

