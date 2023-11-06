'Racist, Evil': Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Corrupt' NY AG Letitia James Hours Before He's Set to Take Stand in $250 Million Fraud Trial
Donald Trump woke up ready to fight only hours before he’s scheduled to take the stand in the $250 million civil trial accusing his company of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Trump, who will testify in court this morning, took to Truth Social to unload on the judge presiding over the case.
He told his followers, “Getting ready to head to the Downtown Lower Manhattan Courthouse to testify in one of the many cases that were instigated and brought by my POLITICAL OPPONENT, Crooked Joe Biden, through agencies and surrogates, for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”
Trump continued, “This is the first time this method of cheating in an election has been so blatantly used in the USA as a POLITICAL WEAPON! Mostly done in Third World Countries.”
He added, “Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT. A dark day for our Country. WITCH HUNT!”
After Trump arrived at the courthouse, he decided to speak to reporters outside. He continued to criticize Attorney General Letitia James – who brought the lawsuit against The Trump Organization.
He told reporters, “So while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents. Attack ads by the Biden administration. Their poll numbers on terrorism show what happened today. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference.”
He added, “And it’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this. Discredit the third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair.”
“But in the meantime, the people, as they understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it, political warfare…. usually it takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here … We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the circus that,” he ended.
Trump's children testified in the case last week. They denied having any role in allegedly inflating the company assets in an alleged scheme to obtain loans.