LISTEN: Donald Trump Denies Threatening to Leave Republican Party in Bombshell Audio Recording

Source: MEGA

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Donald Trump denied threatening to leave the Republican Party in a newly surfaced clip from 2021, RadarOnline.com can report.

In an interesting development to come after RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel allegedly claimed that Trump threatened to leave the GOP shortly before departing office in January 2021, a bombshell audio recording from July 2021 surfaced in which the ex-president vehemently denied McDaniel’s claim.

Source: MEGA

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel allegedly claimed that Trump threatened to leave the GOP shortly before departing office in January 2021.

The audio recording was supplied to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki by journalist Jonathan Karl on Monday night, and the recording corroborated a claim Karl made in his 2021 book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

“On his last day in office shortly after boarding Air Force One, Donald Trump spoke with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel and delivered some pretty uncomfortable news,” Psaki explained on Monday night while citing Karl’s 2021 book.

“He told McDaniel he was leaving the GOP and creating his own political party,” she continued, “threatening to destroy the Republican Party altogether.”

Psaki then aired the July 2021 recording between Trump and Karl in which the ex-president denied the rumors that he once threatened to leave the Republican Party.

Source: MEGA

"Oh, that’s bull----, ok?" Trump said. "Never happened."

“This is the sickest thing I’ve ever heard. I never said any such thing,” Trump told Karl at the time. “You mean, I was going to form another party or something?”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for next year’s general election.

The RNC chair came under fire this past weekend after she refused to condemn Trump following a series of controversial remarks in which he referred to his enemies as “vermin.”

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The RNC chair came under fire this past weekend after she refused to condemn Trump.

“I am not going to comment on candidates and their campaign messaging,” McDaniel said regarding a concerning Veterans Day post published by Trump on Saturday.

“I will say this,” the RNC chair continued. “I know President Trump supports the veterans, our whole party supports our veterans, and I do think we’re at a very serious moment in our country.”

McDaniel was attacked for seemingly defending Trump despite his controversial comments, and Liz Cheney accused the RNC chair of “supporting” the ex-president’s “Nazi propaganda.”

“When [McDaniel] refuses to condemn the GOP’s leading candidate for using the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil, it’s fair to assume she’s collaborating,” the former Wyoming congresswoman charged.

Source: MEGA

Trump remains the GOP primary frontrunner despite refusing to participate in the first three GOP primary debates.

“History will judge Ronna McDaniel and every Republican who is appeasing this dangerous man,” she added.

A recent poll found that Trump leads President Joe Biden by four to ten points in five out of six key battleground states – including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Trump remains the GOP primary frontrunner despite refusing to participate in the first three GOP primary debates, and he appears to have the full support of McDaniel and the RNC despite allegedly threatening to leave the party in 2021.

