LISTEN: Donald Trump Denies Threatening to Leave Republican Party in Bombshell Audio Recording

The audio recording was supplied to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki by journalist Jonathan Karl on Monday night, and the recording corroborated a claim Karl made in his 2021 book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

“On his last day in office shortly after boarding Air Force One, Donald Trump spoke with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel and delivered some pretty uncomfortable news,” Psaki explained on Monday night while citing Karl’s 2021 book.