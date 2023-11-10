Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg

'Unsettling': Donald Trump 'Bragged' About Angela Merkel Comparing Him to Adolf Hitler: Report

donald trump bragged angela merkel comment compare adolf hitler report
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly “bragged” about a comment made by Angela Merkel that compared the then-president to Adolf Hitler.

By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump reportedly “bragged” about a comment made by Angela Merkel that compared the then-president to Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Hillary Clinton compared Trump to Hitler earlier this week, journalist Jonathan Karl revealed that the former chancellor of Germany made a similar remark during the 45th president’s sole term in office.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bragged angela merkel comment compare adolf hitler report
Source: MEGA

Merkel compared Trump to Hitler while discussing the then-president’s “amazing” ability to draw such “big” crowds.

According to Karl’s upcoming book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, Merkel compared Trump to Hitler while discussing the then-president’s “amazing” ability to draw such “big” crowds.

“At least twice, Trump gloated to a prominent member of Congress that Merkel — who detested the 45th president privately and had trouble hiding her scorn publicly — told him she was ‘amazed’ by the number of people who came to see him speak,” Karl wrote.

Merkel then reportedly told Trump that only Hitler was able to draw a crowd as big as him – a remark that the then-president reportedly took as a “compliment.”

“Trump said, ‘She told me that there was only one other political leader who ever got crowds as big as mine,’” Karl wrote further. “The Trump-allied congressman knew who Merkel was comparing Trump to, but couldn’t tell if Trump, who took Merkel’s words as a compliment, himself understood.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bragged angela merkel comment compare adolf hitler report
Source: MEGA

Trump reportedly took Merkel's Hitler comparison as a compliment.

“Which would be more unsettling: that he didn’t or that he did?” Karl asked.

If true, that would not be the first time that Donald Trump praised Hitler and enjoyed being compared to the Nazi leader who killed more than six million Jewish people and millions of others during the Holocaust.

John Kelly, the ex-president’s former chief of staff, recounted another alleged incident in which Trump claimed that Hitler “did a lot of good things” and that the post-World War I economy in Germany only recovered because of the Nazi leader’s rule.

Journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, in their book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, also wrote that Trump once urged his generals to be more like the “German generals in World War II.”

MORE ON:
OMG!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bragged angela merkel comment compare adolf hitler report
Source: MEGA

Trump previously praised Hitler and said the Nazi leader did "a lot of good things" for Germany.

“You f---ing generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump allegedly complained during his presidency.

“The German generals in World War II,” he clarified further after being questioned about the outrageous claim.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Also shocking was the claim made by Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, that the former president kept a book of Hitler’s speeches “in a cabinet by his bed.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Karl’s claim about Trump, Merkel, and Hitler this week came just days after Hillary Clinton also compared the ex-president to the infamous Nazi leader earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump bragged angela merkel comment compare adolf hitler report
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton made a similar comparison earlier this week.

Clinton compared Trump to Hitler during an appearance on The View on Wednesday while discussing the embattled ex-president’s potential second term.

“Hitler was duly elected,” she noted.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.