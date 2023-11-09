'She's So Evil': Hillary Clinton Attacked by Fox News Host for Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler During Israel-Hamas War
Hillary Clinton was criticized this week after she compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come hours after Clinton compared the embattled ex-president to Hitler during an appearance on The View on Wednesday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner panned the former secretary of state for the controversial comparison.
Faulkner called Clinton “heartless” and added that the “failed presidential candidate” is “delusional” and “so evil.”
“She’s so evil,” Faulkner fumed on Thursday. “In the middle of Israel at war with terrorists, to bring up any comparison with Hitler is just heartless.
“I call her one of the many now-ongoing heart donors on the planet,” Faulkner added.
Faulkner’s guest on Thursday, former GOP House Rep. Jason Chaffetz, agreed that Clinton was “delusional” and suggested that the former first lady was “bitter” because she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump.
“Obviously, she is a little bitter because she was measuring the drapes, thought she would move in and be the next president,” he said. “But no, she got beat and beat badly.”
“Bitter indeed,” the Fox News host agreed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clinton compared Trump to the infamous Nazi leader during an interview on The View on Wednesday.
Clinton did not hold back when she was asked what Trump's potential re-election would look like, and she said that a Trump second term would "be the end of our country as we know it.”
The former secretary of state then reminded The View co-hosts and audience that Hitler was “duly elected.”
"And you could see it in countries where Hitler was duly elected!” Clinton said. “And so, suddenly, somebody with dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like: ‘We’re going to shut this down and we’re going to throw these people in jail.’”
"They didn’t usually telegraph that,” she added. “Trump is telling us what he intends to do!"
Clinton concluded her remarks on Wednesday by saying that Trump "means to throw people in jail who disagree with him,” “shut down legitimate press outlets,” and “do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clinton’s remarks on The View comparing Trump to Hitler was not the first time she came under fire for comments connected to the ex-president.
The former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate came under fire again in October after she compared Trump’s supporters to “cult members” and suggested that they undergo a “formal deprogramming.”
“You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” she said during an interview on CNN.
“But something needs to happen,” she added last month.