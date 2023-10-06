Donald Trump Fires Back After Hillary Clinton Proposes a 'Deprogramming' of MAGA 'Cult Members'
Donald Trump fired back at Hillary Clinton after she proposed a “formal deprogramming of the cult members” who support the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clinton irked former President Trump on Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
The former first lady and defeated 2016 presidential nominee started the interview by focusing on the extremist wing of the House GOP and Kevin McCarthy’s recent removal as House Speaker.
She then suggested those issues were “symptomatic” of Trump and his MAGA supporters.
“I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things: gun control, and climate change, and the economy, and taxes,” Clinton told CNN.
“But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today, and sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” she continued. “He’s only in it for himself.”
“He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him?” Clinton added. “You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.”
“But something needs to happen.”
Clinton then suggested that the only way to defeat Trump and his “cult” is to defeat the former president in next year’s presidential election.
Meanwhile, Trump’s 2024 campaign team fired out an email on Friday morning in response to Clinton’s controversial comments.
“President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true,” Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., charged on Friday morning.
“Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clinton’s controversial remarks this week – and Trump’s subsequent response – came just days after the former Obama Secretary of State warned President Joe Biden about next year’s election.
According to sources familiar with Clinton and Biden’s meeting in September, Clinton warned the current president about the threat of third-party candidates and undecided voters.
She also reportedly warned that any votes taken from Biden next year by third-party candidates would increase Trump’s chances of winning the election and returning to the White House comes January 2025.
Biden and Trump are currently stuck in a dead heat for the 2024 general election even despite the four criminal indictments against the embattled ex-president.