'Pretty F------ Concerning': Hilary Clinton Warns Joe Biden About 2024 Election Threats
Former Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton warned incumbent Joe Biden about the threat of third-party candidates in the upcoming 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clinton, 75, reportedly urged Biden, 80, to take third-party candidates seriously amid the president's declining approval ratings — and as GOP frontrunner Donald Trump maintained double-digit leads over Republican candidates.
According to NBC News, the meeting between Clinton and Biden went down earlier this month during her visit to the White House for the Praemium Imperiale Laureate ceremony.
During her visit, the former secretary of state reportedly pulled Biden aside and dished out a bit of advice from her personal experience in the 2016 election.
Two sources close to the meeting said Clinton warned the president that third-party candidates should be taken seriously — and urged that he find a way to compensate for losses as the Democrat had little wiggle room when it came to undecided voters.
Clinton's concerns were not news to Biden. More than half a dozen White House sources claimed that third-party candidates were among the top worries plaguing the current administration.
"It’s pretty f------ concerning," an insider familiar with the White House discussion told the outlet. Another anonymous Biden ally echoed, "With a tight election, every vote counts."
"Is it in the back of many people’s brains? Absolutely," the ally added. "Do we have to be careful as we move out? Yes, we do."
In a recent national poll by NBC News, Biden tied with Trump at 46% in a head-to-head matchup. However, when third-party candidates were factored in as options, Biden's numbers significantly dropped. Third-party candidates elevated Trump over Biden 39% to 36%.
One potential third party candidate Biden could face is Cornel West, an academic who's a favored yet-to-be-named the choice for the "No Labels" group, in addition to those selected for the Green and Libertarian parties.
While the poll did not name West or any other potential third-party candidates, results found that the No Labels group siphoned away a much-needed 5% of Biden's votes, while Libertarians took another 5% and the Green party seized 4%.
Despite the poll's results, West didn't believe that he was responsible for Biden's drop in support.
"I would say that most of the people who vote for me would not have voted for Biden," West told the Atlantic back in July. "They would have probably stayed home."
West's suggestion was further backed up by a recent poll among Democrat voters regarding the future of their party with Biden at the helm.
The NBC News poll found that 59% of primary voters wanted a fresh candidate to go up against Biden in 2024 and only 36% wanted the incumbent to go unchallenged.