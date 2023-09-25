'Pretty F------ Concerning': Hilary Clinton Warns Joe Biden About 2024 Election Threats

According to NBC News, the meeting between Clinton and Biden went down earlier this month during her visit to the White House for the Praemium Imperiale Laureate ceremony.

During her visit, the former secretary of state reportedly pulled Biden aside and dished out a bit of advice from her personal experience in the 2016 election.

Two sources close to the meeting said Clinton warned the president that third-party candidates should be taken seriously — and urged that he find a way to compensate for losses as the Democrat had little wiggle room when it came to undecided voters.