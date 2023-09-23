President Joe Biden Falsely Claims He's 'Been to Every Mass Shooting' After Announcing 'Gun Violence Prevention' Executive Order

"Created by executive order, I determined to send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country," Biden said. "It matters, and here is why. After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message, the same message heard all over the country, and I've been to every mass shooting."

"'Do something. Please do something. Do something to prevent the tragedies that leave behind survivors who will always carry the physical and emotional scars, families that will never quite be the same, communities overwhelmed by grief and trauma. Do something. Do something.' My administration has been working relentlessly to do something."

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief went on to say that there have been 500 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023.