BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky Bonus Code "RADARCOM" Activates $100 Pre-Launch Deal for KY Today
BetMGM Kentucky will launch in just a few days, and sports fans looking for the best BetMGM bonus code to claim a $100 pre-registration bonus ➡️ here ⬅️. Simply sign up via any of the links on this page right now, and there will be $100 in bonus bets waiting in your BetMGM Kentucky account on Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day, September 28th.
BetMGM Kentucky Betting Schedule:
BetMGM Sportsbook will arrive in Kentucky in just a few days, which means this BetMGM Kentucky bonus code will activate bonus bets that can be used on both professional and college sports legally in Kentucky.
Kentucky's first exciting betting draw will occur on that very first day, when the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions for Week 4 of Thursday Night Football. Just two days later, University of Kentucky will take on Florida in a huge college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also scheduled for that day.
A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Browns vs. Ravens, Chiefs vs. Jets and Seahawks vs. Giants for MNF.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get this $200 sign-up offer with our BetMGM KY bonus code.
How to Join BetMGM Sportsbook in Kentucky with Bonus Code RADARCOM:
There is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to claim than this bonus code from BetMGM Sportsbook for new users in Kentucky. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and proceed through the following steps:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required information.
- Make sure you enter the promo code RADARCOM.
- Get $100 in bonus bets added to your account when BetMGM goes live in Kentucky.
BetMGM Sportsbook is a popular choice in the online betting world. BetMGM is a fully legal and trustworthy app that is great for anyone learning the ropes. BetMGM, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, features market-leading daily odds boosts, bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, boxing, and college football.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Kentucky Sign-Up Offer
BetMGM Sportsbook's Kentucky promotion looks even better when you consider the $100 bonus available is paid out in the form of bonus bets with no minimum deposit required, and even more so when you compare it to other sports betting sites out there.
Sports betting has taken off in America. Now, you can get started with a huge $100 pre-registration deal in Kentucky from BetMGM Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page and use the promo code RADARCOM to redeem promo from one of the biggest legal online sports betting apps in BetMGM.
BetMGM's promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new users to claim a $100 sign-up bonus in Kentucky.
Use the promo code when signing up to BetMGM Sportsbook to automatically trigger the bonus offer.
New customers in KY can get a $100 early sign-up bonus for BetMGM Kentucky with our BetMGM bonus code: RADARCOM. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.