Donald Trump Claims He's Beating Barack Obama in Polls and Warns of 'World War 2' While Attacking Joe Biden Over 'Cognitive Issues'
In a gaffe-laden speech at the "Pray Vote Stand" summit in Washington, former President Donald Trump confused Joe Biden with Barack Obama and claimed that if he isn't re-elected, it would lead to "World War Two," RadarOnline.com has learned.
While addressing the conservative Christian audience, Trump seemingly misspoke and meant to say "World War Three," not the conflict that ended in 1945.
"We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war," Trump told the crowd.
"Just think of it. We would be in World War Two very quickly if we're going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war," he continued. "There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country."
Trump also slipped up when he appeared to suggest he was beating former President Obama in the 2024 polls before correcting himself.
"As you know, crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obama — I'll tell you what," he said. "You take a look at Obama and take a look at some of the things that he's done, this is the same thing."
- Jack Smith Seeks Gag Order on Donald Trump: Accuses Him of 'Inflammatory' Statements and 'Witness Intimidation'
- 'He’s 100% Banging Her': Insider Spills About Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's Alleged Affair
- Exposed: Married South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Involved in Alleged Years-long Secret Affair With Trump Advisor Corey Lewandowski
This is not the first time Trump has expressed concerns about Biden's capabilities. Just last week, he told Megyn Kelly in an interview that Biden isn't "too old" for another term, but rather "grossly incompetent."
With the increasing age of presidential candidates as a concern for many Americans, polling shows that more than three-fourths of the population believe Biden, at 80 years old, is too old for another four years in office.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Despite his age, Trump believes that age isn't the issue and has positioned himself as the frontrunner for the Republican Party in the 2024 election.
A recent Fox News poll conducted between September 9-12 reveals that Trump's lead over his Republican rivals is increasing, with 60 percent of voters supporting him. His closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, only garnered 13% of support.