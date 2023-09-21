Your tip
Biden's Latest Gaffe: 80-year-old President Walks Into Flag Then Snubs Brazilian President During United Nations Event

President Joe Biden walked into a flag and snubbed the president of Brazil this week.

Sep. 21 2023, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden once again found himself in an awkward situation this week as he attended a joint speech with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the United Nations, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 80-year-old president appeared confused as he walked into a giant 7-foot-tall Brazilian flag on stage. Biden then struggled to regain his bearings as the flag wobbled in front of him.

As if that wasn't enough, the president then faced further embarrassment when he struggled with his translation headset – which drew the attention of President Lula.

President Lula, who was reportedly eager for Biden's participation in this historic moment for Brazil and the United States, repeatedly asked if Biden could hear him.

Although Biden nodded in response, he continued to fumble with his headset throughout Lula's speech. Biden then dropped the headset in an apparent display of frustration.

The concerning gaffe didn't end there. At the conclusion of the speech, Biden shook hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Huongbo – but then turned and wandered off stage without shaking hands with President Lula.

Instead, Biden waved awkwardly to the audience and made an unusual salute before shuffling away from the platform.

The visibly irritated Lula gestured in frustration as Biden left, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, both presidents agreed to strengthen the relationship between their countries and spoke about their commitments to creating well-paying jobs and ensuring that workers benefit from the digital and green energy transition on Wednesday.

Biden emphasized that the partnership between the U.S. and Brazil was open to other nations and organizations as well, and Lula emphasized the significance of the partnership by calling it “more than just another bilateral agreement.”

Lula also said that the partnership was a relationship “built on faith” and a “new era for U.S.-Brazilian relations as equal partners.”

The Brazilian president further highlighted the importance of upholding the rights of workers and assisting working families – especially in the face of threats to democracies worldwide.

Neither the White House nor Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Biden’s concerning behavior on the U.N. stage this week.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s latest gaffe on Wednesday created renewed concerns regarding the 80-year-old president’s age, mental acuity, and ability to fulfill his presidential duties effectively ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Biden’s behavior at the U.N. event in New York City on Wednesday also came just a few days after White House reporters pressed National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about the 80-year-old commander-in-chief’s many gaffes and blunders.

“What is going on with the president?” Washington Times correspondent Jeff Mordock asked after Biden lied about his whereabouts following 9/11 last week.

“Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen,” Mordock continued, “or is he just randomly making stuff up?”

Kirby appeared to skirt the line of questioning, and calls have grown for Biden to drop out of next year’s presidential race.

