'What is Going on?': White House Advisor John Kirby Confronted by Reporter Over President Biden's Alleged Lies and Screw-ups
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was confronted by a reporter this week over a series of apparent lies and screw-ups committed by President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising confrontation took place on Wednesday during a press briefing led by Kirby at the White House.
But shortly after the National Security Council spokesman started his briefing, Kirby was challenged by Washington Times correspondent Jeff Mordock regarding a number of recent “factual embellishments” Biden told reporters and members of the American public.
Mordock cited the 80-year-old president’s false claims about his whereabouts after 9/11, the January 2022 Pittsburgh bridge collapse, and the death of Biden’s grandfather as cause for concern.
“The president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth,” the Washington Times reporter pressed Kirby, according to Knewz.com.
“What is going on with the president?” Mordock continued. “Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?”
Kirby, who previously served as a Navy rear admiral and veteran military public affairs officer before joining the Biden Administration in May 2022, attempted to skirt Mordock’s line of questioning.
Instead, Kirby highlighted President Biden’s trip to Alaska on Monday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“The president was deeply touched and honored to be able to spend 9/11 with military members there in Alaska and some families and was honored by their presence and the chance to make an important set of remarks about why we need to continue to remember that day,” Kirby responded. “And he did that.”
Biden’s National Security Council advisor also attempted to clarify the president’s remarks regarding his whereabouts during the immediate aftermath of 9/11.
“And he spoke about a visit to Ground Zero, which he did participate in about a week or so after the event, and what that looked and what that smelled and what that felt like,” Kirby explained. “And it had a visceral impact on him as it did so many other Americans on that terrible day.”
Mordock cited a claim made by President Biden on Monday in which he recalled “standing” at Ground Zero “the next day” after the attacks and “looking at the building.”
“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building,” Biden told a group of military service members in Anchorage, Alaska earlier this week. “And I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell.”
“It looked so devastating because of the way you could, from where you could stand,” the 80-year-old president added.
A White House official quickly clarified Biden’s remarks and, like Kirby on Wednesday, explained that the president was referring to a trip he took to Ground Zero on September 20, 2001.
Meanwhile, Kirby also sidestepped Mordock’s confrontation on Wednesday and emphasized that President Biden is “focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again.”