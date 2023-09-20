'Most Likely and Most Dangerous': Michelle Obama Will Be Picked By Dems to Replace Joe Biden, Says Ted Cruz
Texas Senator Ted Cruz claimed that Michelle Obama would be the Democrat nominee for 2024 over incumbent Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cruz, 52, revealed his doubts about Biden seeking a second term and the possibility of Michelle becoming his successor on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.
Cruz introduced his baseless theory in what he considered the "most likely and most dangerous" scenario.
"Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous," Cruz began. "In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."
The senator, who was infamously dubbed "Cancun Cruz" after he was caught fleeing Texas for Cancun as millions of his constituents froze in their homes during the February 2021 winter storm, used a racially motivated agenda to back up his claims.
Cruz claimed a Michelle nomination would appease Black voters.
"Michelle Obama – number one, you don’t infuriate African-American women which is a critical part of the constituency the Democrats are relying on to win," the Republican claimed before moving to his next point.
"Number 2 – If you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed. Because they’re all to some extent, peers, they’re rivals, all jabbing knives at each other."
Cruz's "other four" referred to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
"Michelle Obama because she was the first lady has the ability to parachute in above all four and say hey, we’re not picking among any of you," Cruz continued as he added Michelle would tell the Democrat lawmakers they could battle it out "next time."
Despite Michelle never mentioning any desire to follow in her husband's footsteps and campaign for public office, Cruz believed the unlikely possibility of her nomination was a "very serious danger" and asked his guest to "pause and reflect" on the thought of Democrat swapping Biden for the former first lady.
While claiming the scenario was a perfect set-up for the "Obamas saving the day," the senator said "in terms of a solution that unifies Democrats, there ain’t nothing like that."
Cruz was not alone in pushing this unfounded theory. Trump ally Roger Stone has pushed the theory for months