'Most Likely and Most Dangerous': Michelle Obama Will Be Picked By Dems to Replace Joe Biden, Says Ted Cruz

Cruz introduced his baseless theory in what he considered the "most likely and most dangerous" scenario.

"Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous," Cruz began. "In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."

The senator, who was infamously dubbed "Cancun Cruz" after he was caught fleeing Texas for Cancun as millions of his constituents froze in their homes during the February 2021 winter storm, used a racially motivated agenda to back up his claims.