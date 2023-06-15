Ted Cruz Accuses Bud Light of Using Transgender Dylan Mulvaney to Push Alcohol on Underage Consumers

Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Bud Light of intentionally partnering with transgender TikTok creator Dylan Mulvaney to promote alcohol to minors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cruz's accusation was the latest attack from a Republican lawmaker on Mulvaney and Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

In April, Bud Light faced backlash after they sent a personalized can to Mulvaney as a congratulatory gift for her one-year "girlhood" anniversary, a nod to the TikTok series that launched her fandom.

While Bud Light did not sell or distribute the Mulvaney beer can, outrage and calls to boycott the brand ensued.