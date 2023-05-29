Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Picks Up $800 Prada Bikini as Bud Light Loses $16B in Market Value Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was spotted picking up an $800 Prada bikini top this weekend shortly after Bud Light lost nearly $16 billion in market value ahead of Memorial Day weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although Mulvaney has largely kept a low profile following the Bud Light controversy that started when she partnered with the beer company to promote March Madness earlier this year, the 26-year-old TikTok star was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday.