Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Picks Up $800 Prada Bikini as Bud Light Loses $16B in Market Value Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was spotted picking up an $800 Prada bikini top this weekend shortly after Bud Light lost nearly $16 billion in market value ahead of Memorial Day weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although Mulvaney has largely kept a low profile following the Bud Light controversy that started when she partnered with the beer company to promote March Madness earlier this year, the 26-year-old TikTok star was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Mulvaney was spotted picking up an $800 Prada bikini top and a pink dress from a local dry cleaner before stopping in Beverly Hills to receive laser hair removal.
It is unclear whether the embattled influencer underwent the laser hair removal procedure though, because shortly after arriving for her appointment she posted a TikTok saying she left the salon because she was “fed up” with the photographers following her.
“Now I think I might be addicted to drag racing, and not the RuPaul kind,” Mulvaney quipped after saying she drove “full-on Fast and Furious” out of Beverly Hills and “felt like Liam Neeson” while fleeing the photographers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mulvaney’s rare outing on Saturday came as Anheuser-Busch – Bud Light’s parent company – lost a whopping $15.7 billion in market value as a result of its partnership with the 26-year-old transgender TikTok star.
Daily Mail reported that Bud Light sales were down by more than 23 percent ahead of Memorial Day weekend and that market analysts expect a “12 to 13 percent volume decline” throughout the remainder of the year.
“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” JPMorgan beverage analyst Jared Dinges told the outlet shortly before the holiday weekend.
“Shares have underperformed EU Beer peers by 15% since the start of April,” he continued. “We believe this is due to U.S. uncertainty, as investor focus has shifted squarely to the potential impact from the Bud Light controversy.”
Meanwhile, market experts recently warned that competing beer brands may suffer a shortage due to the high beer demand created in the wake of the Bud Light boycott.
“Even Bud's competitors aren't really dancing on the grave because they know it could have happened to them,” Beer Business Daily editor Harry Schuhmacher said last week before noting that the “whole [beer] industry is in shock.”
“You can't just flip a switch and make beer. You know, beer is brewed. It takes, you know, at least a couple of weeks to make,” he continued.
“So, they haven't had major supply issues yet, but we're about to hit Memorial Day and we could probably see some supply shortages there.”