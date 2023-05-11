Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Claims She 'Can't Sleep' Due to Bud Light Partnership Backlash
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney recently admitted that she is still kept up at night as a result of the backlash she suffers for partnering with Bud Light, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come just days after Mulvaney returned to social media after taking a nearly month-long hiatus, the 26-year-old TikTok star told fellow transgender activist and podcast host Schuyler Bailar that she “sometimes can’t sleep” because of the ongoing uproar.
Mulvaney also told Bailar that the backlash against her has simultaneously been a “blessing” because it broke her “people-pleasing mentality.”
“Now there are hundreds of thousands of people that do not like me, and I still sometimes can’t sleep but it in a weird way has been a blessing to sort of break that people-pleasing mentality,” Mulvaney explained during the Monday episode of Bailar’s Dear Schuyler podcast.
“Because I can’t, there’s no way that I can win those people over,” the embattled TikTok star added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Mulvaney and Anheuser-Busch faced significant backlash after it was announced Mulvaney was partnering with Bud Light in March to help promote the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.
While Mulvaney’s social media pages have transformed into a “culture war” battleground, nationwide boycotts have caused Bud Light sales to plummet week after week.
According to Mulvaney, the backlash she suffers for partnering with Bud Light has caused her to be “a little more diligent” with the “opportunities” she accepts.
“Now trying to be a little bit more diligent in what I’m accepting, because I kind of at the beginning, I took everything because I was in a scarcity mindset of like: ‘Oh my god, this might only last for so long,’” she explained to Bailar on Monday.
Mulvaney also reiterated that she would no longer accept spokesperson positions for companies that are simply looking to “check a box” off by partnering with a transgender person.
“A lot of brands will ask: ‘Could you relate a little bit of your struggle growing up into this?’ Like, no! If you want me, you want me because I’m Dylan, not because I’m trans,” she said last week.
“That’s when you know they were just trying to check a box.”