Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Claims She 'Can't Sleep' Due to Bud Light Partnership Backlash

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney recently admitted that she is still kept up at night as a result of the backlash she suffers for partnering with Bud Light, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come just days after Mulvaney returned to social media after taking a nearly month-long hiatus, the 26-year-old TikTok star told fellow transgender activist and podcast host Schuyler Bailar that she “sometimes can’t sleep” because of the ongoing uproar.