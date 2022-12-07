Police Rush To Ted Cruz's Home After 14-Year-Old Daughter Stabs Herself In The Arms
Texas police rushed to Ted Cruz’s mansion in Houston after they received a call about a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds at the politician’s home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department was called around 8 PM. The teen had cut themselves on their arms.
Police would not reveal if the 911 call involved a Cruz family member. However, sources revealed the 14-year-old was indeed Cruz’s kid.
A rep for Cruz said, "This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay.”
"There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time," the rep added.
Earlier this year, Cruz's daughter Caroline revealed on TikTok that she doesn't agree with her father's politics.
She said, "A lot of people judge me based on him at first glance," she said. 'But I really disagree with most of his views."
Caroline detailed the bad side of being the daughter of a politician. She said, "'I literally have to have security following me everywhere."
"Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time," she added.
Later, Caroline identified herself as bisexual. One follower asked her if Cruz was aware to which she replied, "I haven't told him yet, I'm kinda nervous to tbh but I don't think he would be mad about it."
The last TikTok was posted last month and showed the teen dancing with her friend.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, dial or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area.