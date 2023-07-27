Former first lady Michelle Obama was spotted playing tennis at a Massachusetts country club mere days after her family's longtime personal chef died near their Martha's Vineyard estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It was the first public sighting of Michelle since Monday, when the body of Tafari Campbell, 45, was recovered a short distance from her family's waterfront vacation home on Edgartown Great Pond.

Campbell was a White House chef while President Barack Obama was in office. At the end of Barack's second term, Campbell left his post to continue serving the Obamas as their personal chef.