Michelle Obama Spotted at Country Club Days After Family's Longtime Personal Chef Dies Near Their Martha's Vineyard Estate
Former first lady Michelle Obama was spotted playing tennis at a Massachusetts country club mere days after her family's longtime personal chef died near their Martha's Vineyard estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was the first public sighting of Michelle since Monday, when the body of Tafari Campbell, 45, was recovered a short distance from her family's waterfront vacation home on Edgartown Great Pond.
Campbell was a White House chef while President Barack Obama was in office. At the end of Barack's second term, Campbell left his post to continue serving the Obamas as their personal chef.
On Tuesday, Michelle left her $12 million Edgartown mansion for a round of golf at Farm Neck Golf Club in nearby Oak Bluff.
Insiders said Michelle kept a low profile for the outing. She wore an all-black outfit to the club's tennis courts, where she played a quick game.
"Michelle looked put together in her sleek tennis outfit, and was joined by Secret Service at the golf course," a source told the Daily Mail. "Usually Barack will get in a round of golf at the course while they are with her."
As discreetly as she arrived, Michelle was spotted leaving the club in a blacked-out SUV. The outing was quick and the former first lady was said to have stayed roughly an hour.
While it was initially unknown if Michelle and Barack were home at the time of Campbell's disappearance — and subsequent search and rescue efforts — it was revealed that the Obamas were on the island for their annual family vacation.
The Obama's daughters, Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25, were also on the island for the trip.
Sasha and Malia were photographed at the airport before their trip home on Tuesday. Both girls appeared to be unbothered by Monday's devastating news, adding to mystery surrounding the Obama's whereabouts when the 911 call for Campbell was made.
Emergency services were contacted Sunday night about a man who went missing while paddleboarding.
Campbell, a father of two, was said to not be wearing a lifejacket when he lost his balance and fell from his board into the water.
Witnesses said Campbell struggled to stay afloat before he was last seen submerged underwater. Onlookers attempted to swim to Campbell but were unable to reach him in time.
The state's medical examiner indicated no signs of foul play or physical trauma in Campbell's postmortem report.