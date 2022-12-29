Michelle Obama Opens Up On Early Years Of Marriage, Admits She 'Couldn't Stand' Barack When Sasha & Malia Were Young

Former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid when she opened up about the early years of her marriage to former President Barack Obama. Michelle admitted that at the start of her husband's political career, and when their daughters Sasha and Malia were still young, she "couldn't stand" him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michelle, 58, and Barack, 61, met when they both worked as attorneys at a Chicago law firm in 1989. After the couple married and welcomed their two daughters, the author shared that they both wanted to "advance their careers" at the time, which put a strain on their now tight-knit marriage.

Michelle jokingly added that their daughters acted like "terrorists" toward the young mother around that same period.