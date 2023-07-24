The $12 million Martha's Vineyard estate owned by former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle was at the center of a frantic search for a man who went missing over the weekend while paddleboarding, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday evening, emergency services were contacted about a 43-year-old man who went missing on Edgartown Great Pond while he was paddleboarding with a friend.

Obama's address was provided on the 911 call and search and rescue crews were dispatched to the home.