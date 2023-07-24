Body of Missing Paddle Boarder Pulled From Pond Behind Obama's $12 Million Martha's Vineyard Estate
The $12 million Martha's Vineyard estate owned by former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle was at the center of a frantic search for a man who went missing over the weekend while paddleboarding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday evening, emergency services were contacted about a 43-year-old man who went missing on Edgartown Great Pond while he was paddleboarding with a friend.
Obama's address was provided on the 911 call and search and rescue crews were dispatched to the home.
According to the Daily Mail, the dispatcher on the 911 call said, "Edgartown Fire and Water rescue personnel, Turkeyland Cove Road. For a 40-year-old male, possible drowning."
Eyewitnesses told officials that the missing person, who was described as a Black man dressed in dark clothing, struggled to stay afloat when he was last seen.
The witnesses said they saw the man, who was not wearing a lifejacket, return to the surface before submerging underwater at around 7:46 PM.
When emergency crews were dispatched to the Obama residence the same evening, the man's hat and paddleboard were recovered from the water. Crews returned to the home the following morning to resume the search.
Officials set up camp at Wilson's Landing. The command post sat across the cove from the Obama's exclusive waterfront property.
Around 10 AM on Monday, crews recovered a body believed to be the missing paddleboarder. The body was discovered about 100 feet from shore, in eight-foot deep water.
"MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
"As previously noted, the victim is a 43-year-old male. His name is not being released at this time; we expect to release his name later today."
The MSP added that "the investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police."
Despite the commotion at their residence, it was unclear whether Barack or Michelle were at the home when the call to emergency services was placed on Sunday.
The Obama's home, which was purchased for $11.75 million in 2019, is a seven-bedroom mansion that sits on the banks of Edgartown Great Pond, an 890-acre body of water.
The home was previously occupied by Wycliffe Grousbeck, owner of the NBA team the Boston Celtics.