Chicago Residents Blast $500 Million Obama Foundation Center For Causing Rent To Skyrocket

"She said, ‘Oh, you know, the area is changing. My taxes have gone up,'" Hamer said of her landlord's reaction. "So, that’s it, then. I’m a working mother who can’t afford to live in my own community that I’ve lived in for 42 years."

The South Side resident was forced to move to a less-expensive suburban area, but before she did so, she saw a developer buy a house across the street from her own — who marked the value up 10 times its worth.

"I’m afraid if I ever want to move back into the city, it’s just going to be that much harder to get back there," Hamer said on being priced out of her home.