Ted Nugent Refers To Michelle Obama As 'Mike' In Recent Conspiracy Filled Rant Against Former President Barack Obama

Apr. 1 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Ted Nugent appeared with Kyle Rittenhouse on Real America's Voice where he not only claimed that Barack Obama "reignited racism in America," but also pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming that the former first lady, Michelle Obama, is actually a man, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 74-year-old singer and guitarist was discussing Donald Trump's recent indictment with Rittenhouse when he went off on an incoherent rant about the Obamas.

Nugent said, "I went through this anti-justice system at the hands of Barack Obama."

"Barack Obama, you punk, you horrible, anti-American, communist, Islamic terrorist," he continued. "Boy, that’s going to go in the media. That’s what he was! He literally reignited racism in America."

Nugent continued to refer to the former first lady as "Mike" pushing the offensive theory that Obama married a man. He also called their two children, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, as "fake daughters."

The Cat Scratch Fever singer floated these rumors claiming that he's never seen photos of the Obama children when they were young.

"Those pictures don’t exist because his wife is Mike."

"Did you know that?" he asked Rittenhouse, who looked noticeably perplexed by the singer's rant.

The conservative activist answered, "I did not."

After Nugent made his claims, US Weekly gathered a number of photos showing the Obamas with their children throughout the years.

Birth certificates of the two girls are also publicly available for anyone to go see for themselves.

This isn't the only radical claim Nugent had made in recent months. The singer/songwriter previously took aim at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he referred to the foreign leader as a "homosexual weirdo" before performing the National Anthem at a Trump rally in Texas.

As RadarOnline previously reported, Rittenhouse and Nugent empathized with Trump over his recent indictment in relation to the hush-money Stormy Daniels case.

The acquitted Michigan shooter said, "I see this going on with Trump and I'm just like, 'I can relate' in a way."

"I see it as a political prosecution." He continued. "It's upsetting because they're doing this to a president..."

