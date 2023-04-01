Ted Nugent Refers To Michelle Obama As 'Mike' In Recent Conspiracy Filled Rant Against Former President Barack Obama

Ted Nugent appeared with Kyle Rittenhouse on Real America's Voice where he not only claimed that Barack Obama "reignited racism in America," but also pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming that the former first lady, Michelle Obama , is actually a man, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 74-year-old singer and guitarist was discussing Donald Trump's recent indictment with Rittenhouse when he went off on an incoherent rant about the Obamas.

Nugent said, "I went through this anti-justice system at the hands of Barack Obama."

"Barack Obama, you punk, you horrible, anti-American, communist, Islamic terrorist," he continued. "Boy, that’s going to go in the media. That’s what he was! He literally reignited racism in America."