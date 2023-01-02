‘Fighting All The Time’: Ex-Prez Barack Obama’s Daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, Bumping Heads As Roommates In LA
Sasha and Malia Obama have been sharing an apartment in Los Angeles, but sources revealed the sisters are begging their parents Barack and Michelle to let them get their own places, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“They’ve tried to live with each other, but they’re getting on each other’s nerves and fighting all the time,” said an insider.
The source spilled that Harvard grad Malia, 24, who’s working on Donald Glover’s new show Hive, wants more privacy to spend time with her boyfriend Dawit Eklund. Meanwhile, USC student Sasha, 21, is craving space to hang out with her boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr., and their friends.
“She’s sick of Malia bossing her around,” the insider spilled. “Plus, they take each other’s clothes without asking.”
While mom and dad have broken up countless arguments between the two, the former president and first lady aren’t giving up. “They find it a whole lot easier knowing the girls are in the same place and there to keep an eye on each other,” explained the source. “They know the girls are super tight and this is just sister stuff.”
Last month, Michelle spoke about Sasha and Malia sharing a pad. She dished during an interview on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
- Michelle Obama Opens Up On Early Years Of Marriage, Admits She 'Couldn't Stand' Barack When Sasha & Malia Were Young
- Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
- 'This Would Be Funny If He Weren’t Running For Senate': Ex-Prez Barack Obama MOCKS Herschel Walker On Campaign Trail
She told the hosts, “We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was.”
She added, “The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friends.”
“There was a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other, and I said, ‘You wait, you are going to wake up one day and you’re going to look over at that other person, and you’re going to know that you two share something very unique,’ especially given what they’ve been through,” she added.
She said, seeing them, “in that place where they’re one another’s support systems and they’ve got each other’s backs, it’s the thing that a mother would want.”