Britney Spears To Sell $12 Million Calabasas Home After Worrying Fans With Bizarre Behavior
Pop icon Britney Spears has decided to unload her $12 million Calabasas home. Spears purchased the new pad less than six months ago in June 2022 after her conservatorship finally came to an end. The decision comes as Britney has been noticeably absent on social media, concerning fans for her mental and physical wellbeing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spears, 41, took time away from dancing in videos to relax in Mexico before the Christmas holiday. Despite putting her new home on the market, the iconic performer won't be left without a place to stay. Britney still has her Thousand Oaks mansion.
Spears' massive Calabasas home that's up for sale was actually in the same neighborhood as her ex, Kevin Federline, who she shares two sons with, Sean and Jayden.
Spears and Asghari purchased the home in July 2022 for $11.8 million. The estate claimed 1.6 acres of prime land in the upscale community and featured 11,650 square feet of sprawling living spaces, a pool, and manicured gardens.
A source close to spears revealed that while the house is an impressive abode, to say the least, Spears was allegedly not feeling it.
A change in scenery was apparently not was Spears needed — and her nearby Thousand Oaks house remained in her portfolio as an option to reside in after the home hits the market in 2023. Spears purchased the Thousand Oaks home in 2015 for $7.5 million.
While most fans never get the opportunity to look inside celebrities' homes a la MTV Cribs style, Spears gave followers a peek inside her abode through her viral dance videos — that eventually worried her supporters after internet sleuths alleged she was using a green screen in her most recent clips.
Several pointed the finger at Asgahri and claimed he was behind the alleged use of the green screen to mimic Spears' typical location for filming.
The allegations stirred drama amongst fans who supported the #FreeBritney movement, which was used as a cry to end the conservatorship which was overseen by the Oops I Did It Again singer's father, Jamie Spears.