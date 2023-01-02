Britney Spears To Sell $12 Million Calabasas Home After Worrying Fans With Bizarre Behavior

Pop icon Britney Spears has decided to unload her $12 million Calabasas home. Spears purchased the new pad less than six months ago in June 2022 after her conservatorship finally came to an end. The decision comes as Britney has been noticeably absent on social media, concerning fans for her mental and physical wellbeing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Spears, 41, took time away from dancing in videos to relax in Mexico before the Christmas holiday. Despite putting her new home on the market, the iconic performer won't be left without a place to stay. Britney still has her Thousand Oaks mansion.