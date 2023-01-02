'One Of The Best Students — Ever': Shocked Ex-Professor Speaks Out Ahead Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Extradition

A professor who taught the man accused of murdering four Idaho University students spoke out about her interactions with the suspect, revealing he was one of the most "brilliant" students she's ever had in her criminal justice program, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is currently in jail and waiting to be extradited back to Idaho for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.