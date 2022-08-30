'Shoot. Me. Now': Barack Obama Thought Joe Biden Was 'Condescending' & 'Offensive' During First Meeting, Wanted To Replace Running Mate With Hillary Clinton

Biden, now 79, was "slightly annoyed" by the headlines that circulated about Obama after he scored a Senate seat in Illinois and arrived in Washington in 2005. Biden at the time was a Senator for Delaware.

The feeling was mutual when the now-president first approached Obama, 61, all those years ago. Their tense interaction nearly 20 years ago has been documented in a new book, The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama.