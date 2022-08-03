According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“I couldn’t even put my words together,” Williams wrote in his memoir obtained by Daily Mail. “I was such a mess. Obama shook my hand and I could see it in his eyes. He was like: ‘I don’t got time for this.’”

“He kept it moving,” Williams continued, revealing he was on a “three-day cocaine binge” before the meeting. “I was not in my right mind. I told people I was nervous but actually I had lockjaw from too much cocaine.”