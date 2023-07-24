The Obamas released a heartfelt statement on the loss of Campbell and the relationship they built over the years.

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the statement read.

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

