The Obama's Personal Chef ID'd as Dead Paddleboarder Who Drowned Near Their Martha's Vineyard Estate
The body of a missing person who prompted emergency services to be dispatched to Barack and Michelle Obama's Martha's Vineyard estate has been identified as a former White House chef, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tafari Campbell, 45, served as a sous chef for the Obama administration and left the White House when Barack's second term ended to become the family's personal chef.
On Sunday evening, shortly before 8 PM, emergency services were contacted about a missing paddleboarder. The address given to dispatch was the Obama's waterfront property on Edgartown Great Pond.
The missing person was described as a Black man in his 40s who was not wearing a lifejacket. Eyewitnesses told officers they saw the man struggle to stay afloat before going underwater.
Campbell's body was recovered from the water shortly after 10 AM on Monday. After initially withholding the person's identity, officials confirmed that they had found Campbell's body.
The Obamas released a heartfelt statement on the loss of Campbell and the relationship they built over the years.
"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the statement read.
"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."
"That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone."
The Obama family extended their condolences to Campbell's wife, Sherise, and their twin sons, Xavier and Savin, as they grieved "the loss of a truly wonderful man."
While working for the Obama administration, he was most known for brewing the White House honey ale beer, which he crafted using honey from the former first lady's South Lawn garden.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, Campbell was originally from Dumfries, Virginia, and was only "visiting" the Obama's $12 million estate when he passed away.
The MSP noted that the "President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident."
Campbell's body was recovered by divers after Massachusetts Environmental Police officers deployed "side-scan sonar from a boat."