Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Woman Found Alive In Submerged Jeep Two Days After Being Reported Missing

aaaa
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Authorities in Texas have called the discovery of a missing woman, found alive in a vehicle submerged in water, a miracle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman, who was not identified by authorities, went missing on April 5. Days later — and under baffling circumstances — she was found alive.

Article continues below advertisement
aaaa
Source: unsplash

The Longview Police Department first reported the woman missing on April 5.

Two days later, emergency services from a nearby town were contacted, after a fisherman spotted a black Jeep submerged in a lake.

When authorities arrived at the lake, they were dumbfounded.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
aaaa
Source: unsplash

According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, officers and a tow truck crew were dispatched to the fisherman's location in order to remove the car from the lake.

"The fisherman stated he was on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines in south west Marion County, Texas," the Facebook post read. "He reported observing a black jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp."

Little did authorities know, however, that a woman was inside — and she was alive.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
aaaa
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Deputies arrived at the scene as well as a local wrecker service," the post continued. "As the jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving."

In photos of the lake, only the top portion of the vehicle could be seen — and the lake had overtaken the Jeep's cabin.

"With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion county deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged Jeep," the Marion County Sheriff's Office statement continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and she was later transported to a nearby hospital, in an unknown condition, for further medical assessment.

The Facebook post revealed that the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed the woman's identity to be the missing person from Longview.

Facebook users took the post's comment section to thank the officers — and were amazed at what appeared to be a miracle.

"God is working on this Good Friday," wrote one Facebook user.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.