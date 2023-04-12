Woman Found Alive In Submerged Jeep Two Days After Being Reported Missing
Authorities in Texas have called the discovery of a missing woman, found alive in a vehicle submerged in water, a miracle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, who was not identified by authorities, went missing on April 5. Days later — and under baffling circumstances — she was found alive.
The Longview Police Department first reported the woman missing on April 5.
Two days later, emergency services from a nearby town were contacted, after a fisherman spotted a black Jeep submerged in a lake.
When authorities arrived at the lake, they were dumbfounded.
According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, officers and a tow truck crew were dispatched to the fisherman's location in order to remove the car from the lake.
"The fisherman stated he was on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines in south west Marion County, Texas," the Facebook post read. "He reported observing a black jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp."
Little did authorities know, however, that a woman was inside — and she was alive.
"Deputies arrived at the scene as well as a local wrecker service," the post continued. "As the jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving."
In photos of the lake, only the top portion of the vehicle could be seen — and the lake had overtaken the Jeep's cabin.
"With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion county deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged Jeep," the Marion County Sheriff's Office statement continued.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and she was later transported to a nearby hospital, in an unknown condition, for further medical assessment.
The Facebook post revealed that the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed the woman's identity to be the missing person from Longview.
Facebook users took the post's comment section to thank the officers — and were amazed at what appeared to be a miracle.
"God is working on this Good Friday," wrote one Facebook user.