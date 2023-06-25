Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Michelle Obama
Exclusive

Michelle Obama Nagging Newly Graduated Daughter Sasha to Get a Job: 'She Needs to Get Out There'

michelle obama wants sasha to get job graduation
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 25 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The ink is barely dry on Sasha Obama's diploma from the University of Southern California and mom Michelle Obama is already pestering the 22-year-old to get a job, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"She's telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions," shared an insider. "She's heard a lot of her friends' kids had jobs in line even before they graduated."

Article continues below advertisement

Big sis Malia Obama, for example, has been laser-focused on making it in Hollywood. After her 2021 graduation from Harvard, the 24-year-old landed a writing gig on the Prime series Swarm and will make her directorial debut with a short film produced by Donald Glover.

michelle obama wants sasha to get job graduation
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Sasha, who received a sociology degree, is undecided about her future.

"She wants to take summer off to figure it out," spilled the insider. "But Michelle suspects what she wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she's not going to put up with that."

michelle obama wants sasha to get job graduation
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Sasha transferred to USC from the University of Michigan last year, making her closer to Malia, who moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard in 2021.

Michelle, ex-President Barack Obama, and Malia were spotted in the audience at Sasha's May graduation ceremony.

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

The former first family was photographed sitting behind the cap-and-gown-clad students at Allyson Felix Field with more than a dozen U.S. Secret Service agents.

When Sasha's name was called to receive her diploma, the entire crowd erupted in applause and cheers. Michelle, Barack, and Malia expressed their excitement by screaming alongside Sasha's classmates to celebrate.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama
Source: Mega

Eyewitnesses told the LA Times that the former commander-in-chief and his family kept a low profile when all was said and done. Barack and Michelle didn't take any photos with attendees, but the 44th president congratulated the parents and family members of graduates on the way out.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama wants sasha to get job graduation
Source: Mega

Unlike Malia, Sasha stayed out of the spotlight during her college years, at least for the most part. However, she did make headlines when it was revealed she was dating actor Clifton Powell's son, Clifton Powell Jr., in 2022.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.