'Hurt, Confusion, and Dishonesty': Carlee Russell's 'Blindsided' Ex-boyfriend Condemns 'Disgusting' Kidnapping Hoax
Carlee Russell’s former boyfriend condemned his ex’s recent kidnapping hoax after she admitted that the entire abduction was staged, RadarOnline.com can report.
Thomar Latrell Simmons took to Instagram on Monday to slam his 25-year-old ex for lying about the incident.
Simmons also admitted that he was both “blindsided” and “disgusted” by Russell’s abduction hoax and revealed that the investigation – and the consideration of possible charges against Russell – is still ongoing.
“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” he wrote on Monday. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell.”
“Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern,” Simmons continued. “We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation.”
“I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee’s actions. This is still an ongoing investigation but with all of the recent information and her confession now we gain closure with this situation.”
Simmons also thanked “family, friends, and the nation” for their support during the initial investigation into Russell’s alleged abduction.
“The severity of this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation,” he wrote.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Russell called 911 on July 13 just after 9:30 PM to report seeing a child wandering on Interstate 459 South.
The 25-year-old nursing student from Hoover, Alabama, disappeared shortly after, only to reappear 49 hours later when she showed up at her parent’s Hoover home on the night of Saturday, July 15.
- Sherri Papini Allegedly 'Allergic' To The Food In Jail After Being Arrested For Reportedly Staging Her Own Kidnapping
- Sherri Papini Charged For Faking Kidnapping, Authorities Say She 'Harmed Herself To Support Her False Statements'
- Armed Suspect Kidnaps Housekeeper After Breaking Into Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado Ranch With Intent To Cause 'International Scene'
Simmons rushed to social media following Russell’s return and claimed that his then-girlfriend was "literally fighting for her life” before she escaped her alleged abduction. It has since been revealed that Russell never was abducted.
"I don't even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend's life!” Simmons wrote after Russell returned on July 15.
"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours,” he added.
Russell ultimately admitted that she staged the hoax abduction during a press conference held on Monday.
"My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf,” Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, said in a statement provided to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. “There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family," the statement continued.
"We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter,” Russell’s attorney concluded. “Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."
It is currently unclear whether Russell will face charges for her staged kidnapping, although Hoover investigators are reportedly considering the possibility.