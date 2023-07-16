The boyfriend of Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell , a young woman who went missing after calling 911 about seeing a toddler walking on the side of an Alabama highway, released a statement after she was found claiming that the 25-year-old was "literally fighting for her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He wrote, "I don't even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend's life! Also, thank you to everyone who shared a picture, came out to the Hoover Met to help us with the search parties, and who went and proceeded to tell other people about Carlee to bring more awareness to her story."

"I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would've done the same for me, so I wasn't going to give up until I saw her face again," he continued. "I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime and see some of the false allegations and assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn't give up and kept my faith!"

"I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates, and church members who called or texted me just to let me know they're praying and here for me. You guys don't know how much that meant to me!"