Carlee Russell's Boyfriend Claims She Was 'Fighting for Her Life' When She Went Missing
The boyfriend of Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, a young woman who went missing after calling 911 about seeing a toddler walking on the side of an Alabama highway, released a statement after she was found claiming that the 25-year-old was "literally fighting for her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Russell's boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons took to Instagram to give us our first update since she was found.
He wrote, "I don't even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend's life! Also, thank you to everyone who shared a picture, came out to the Hoover Met to help us with the search parties, and who went and proceeded to tell other people about Carlee to bring more awareness to her story."
"I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would've done the same for me, so I wasn't going to give up until I saw her face again," he continued. "I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime and see some of the false allegations and assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn't give up and kept my faith!"
"I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates, and church members who called or texted me just to let me know they're praying and here for me. You guys don't know how much that meant to me!"
The boyfriend asked that everyone "be respectful" of Carlee's situation.
"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically and mentally stable again," he asked in the post clarifying that she wouldn't be able to give any updates or the whereabouts of her "kidnapper" until she recovers.
The 25-year-old went missing Thursday, July 13, after she called a family member to inform them about the child she had spotted walking along the I-459 South near Hoover, Alabama. However, shortly after the call, contact with Russell was lost.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Carlee's vehicle and some of her belongings, including her phone, but found no trace of her or the toddler.
Carlee returned home on Saturday, July 15, before Hoover fire medics responded to the scene and transported the young woman to a local hospital for evaluation. Police are also investigating the situation.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Carlee's disappearance and her subsequent return, as well as the whereabouts of the wandering toddler the 25-year-old saw on the highway that day.
