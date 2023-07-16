Carlee Russell: Missing Alabama Woman Who Reported Toddler Alone on Interstate Found Alive and Safe
Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, a young woman who had been missing since calling 911 after seeing a toddler walking alone on the side of an Alabama highway Thursday, July 13, has been found safe and returned home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 25-year-old went missing Thursday night after she called a family member to inform them about the child she had spotted walking along the I-459 South near Hoover, Alabama. However, shortly after the call, contact with Russell was lost.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Carlee's vehicle and some of her belongings, including her phone, but found no trace of her or the toddler.
Carlee's mother, Talitha Russell, said her daughter was on the phone with her brother's girlfriend. Carlee pulled over after saying she saw a child that appeared to be 3 or 4 years old.
"She probably let her guard down thinking 911 would be there in a second," Talitha told local news outlets.
"My son's girlfriend heard her asking the child, 'Are you OK? She never heard the child say anything, but then she heard our daughter scream,'" the mother continued. "All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate."
According to a statement from the Hoover Police Department, at approximately 10:45 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 15, the Hoover 911 center received a call notifying them that Carlee had returned home.
Hoover fire medics responded to the scene and transported the young woman to a local hospital for evaluation. Police are also investigating the situation.
Friends and family members remained outside UAB’s emergency room early until Sunday morning.
While it remains unclear where Carlee has been since Thursday night, no further details have been provided at this time. The police have stated that they will release additional information as it becomes available.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Carlee's disappearance and her subsequent return, as well as the whereabouts of the wandering toddler the 25-year-old saw on the highway that day.
Talitha said a tip was called in from a trucker claiming that he "saw a gray car with a tall brown-skinned man with khaki shorts on leaning over in the car."
"The police did find some tire tracks in the grass," she said. "They said because it was not a muddy area, they were not able to determine what type of vehicle it could have been."
Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department.
