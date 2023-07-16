Carlee's mother, Talitha Russell, said her daughter was on the phone with her brother's girlfriend. Carlee pulled over after saying she saw a child that appeared to be 3 or 4 years old.

"She probably let her guard down thinking 911 would be there in a second," Talitha told local news outlets.

"My son's girlfriend heard her asking the child, 'Are you OK? She never heard the child say anything, but then she heard our daughter scream,'" the mother continued. "All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate."