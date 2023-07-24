Carlee Russell Confesses to Kidnapping Hoax, Issues Public Apology But May Still Face Charges
Carlee Russell admitted she lied about being kidnapped earlier this month and never actually witnessed a toddler wandering on the highway, police shared during a press conference on Monday.
The nursing student from Alabama called 911 on July 13 just after 9:30 PM to report having seen a child wandering on Interstate 459 South, and a family member said they received a call from her soon after, during which they could hear Russell scream before losing connection.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, authorities had said they were unable to verify statements made by the missing woman after she returned home two days later. Family members stood by her and insisted there was an abductor after speaking with Russell, who claimed to be traumatized in the wake of the ordeal.
Officials had doubts about it being a legitimate kidnapping case after learning that she made internet searches about paying for Amber Alerts, how to discreetly take money from a register, and the movie Taken.
On Monday, Russell admitted to the hoax amid an ongoing investigation into her whereabouts on the evening she went missing.
"My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf. There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said while reporting an update from Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony.
Derzis also revealed Russell did not "see a baby on the side of the road" as she originally claimed and did not leave the Hoover area "when she was identified as a missing person."
She was said to have acted alone and did not involve friends or family in her scheme.
"My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well as to her friends and family," her official statement continued. "We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."
Derzis said charges would be announced if and when they are filed.
Authorities said this weekend that more than $6k raised during the two-day search for Russell will not be returned — as formerly promised — while cops still look into the case.
On Sunday, Russell's home received a number of visitors as cars were seen lining up the driveway during her birthday weekend. She just turned 26.