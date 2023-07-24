Carlee Russell Confesses to Kidnapping Hoax, Issues Public Apology But May Still Face Charges

On Monday, Russell admitted to the hoax amid an ongoing investigation into her whereabouts on the evening she went missing.

"My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf. There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said while reporting an update from Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony.

Derzis also revealed Russell did not "see a baby on the side of the road" as she originally claimed and did not leave the Hoover area "when she was identified as a missing person."

