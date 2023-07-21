In the latest development to come after Russell returned home on Saturday night after going missing for 49 hours, the 25-year-old Hoover, Alabama native’s Twitter activity was revealed.

Carlee Russell posted a series of odd tweets in the minutes leading up to her mysterious and sudden disappearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the New York Post , Russell made the series of tweets just minutes before she called 911 about a toddler walking alone on Interstate 459.

“Yeah i want a family now,” Russell wrote at 9:19 PM. She then called 911 about 15 minutes later, at approximately 9:34 PM, to report the toddler on the interstate.

“Someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason,” she tweeted one minute later at 8:56 PM.

“People are such creeps…like this man stared at me while sitting in his car for like 10 minutes,” she wrote on July 12 – just one day before she went missing for 49 hours.

Also shocking were some of the tweets Russell posted in the days leading up to her mysterious disappearance .

According to Russell, she was “abducted and held captive” by a man with orange hair and a bald spot.

Although the 25-year-old reportedly promised to remain at the scene until police arrived, she ultimately disappeared and was not seen or heard again from until she suddenly returned home at her parent’s Hoover house on the night of July 15.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russell disappeared on July 13 shortly after calling 911 about an alleged toddler “dressed in a T-shirt and diaper walking barefoot” along Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

“She claimed that the man picked her up and she screamed,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis told reporters during a press conference this week.

“The next thing she remembers is being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler,” Derzis continued. “She stated that the male was with a female, however, she never saw the female, only hearing her voice. She also told detectives she could hear a baby crying.”

“She claimed she was blindfolded but was not tied up because the captors said they did not want to leave impressions on her wrists,” the police chief added. “She said that they took her into a house and made her get undressed. She believes they took pictures of her but does not remember them having any physical or sexual contact.”