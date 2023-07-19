Shocking New Security Footage Shows 'Conscious' Carlee Russell Returning Home by Herself 49 Hours After Going Missing
New security footage showed a conscious Carlee Russell returning home to her parents’ house approximately 49 hours after going missing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Russell, 25, disappeared on the evening of July 13, new footage from her neighborhood showed a conscious Russell returning to her parents’ alone at approximately 10:45 PM on Saturday night.
Also surprising was the revelation that Russell was “conscious and speaking” when first responders arrived at her home on Saturday night.
Although medics were dispatched to the scene following a report about an “unresponsive but breathing” person, the Hoover Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that that was not the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russell suddenly disappeared on Thursday night in Hoover, Alabama after she called 911 about a toddler walking alone on I-459.
She was reportedly on her way home from Target prior to the toddler 911 call, and the HPD confirmed on Tuesday that none of the Target items – nor her wig and cellphone – were located in Russell’s abandoned vehicle.
The HPD also failed to find any evidence of a toddler walking alone down the Alabama interstate in the minutes and hours before Russell went missing.
Russell’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, took to Instagram on Sunday and confirmed that the missing 25-year-old had returned home the night before.
Simmons also claimed Russell was “literally fighting for her life for 48 hours” and he suggested Russell had been kidnapped.
“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours,” he wrote, “so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment.”
After first responders arrived at her home and found Russell “conscious and speaking,” they reportedly took her to a local hospital. She was released from the hospital shortly thereafter.
The HPD is still investigating the mysterious case to discover exactly what happened to Russell on the evening of July 13 and the subsequent 49 hours before she returned home to her parents’ house.
The HPD is also set to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to “release additional information” about the ongoing investigation.