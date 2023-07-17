Carlee Russell Was 'Unresponsive But Breathing' Upon Safe Return Home to Parents' House, Police Reveal
Newly released police dispatch audio revealed Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell was "unresponsible but breathing" when she showed up at her parents' house after going missing for 2 days, RadarOnline.com has learned
Police got a 911 call around 10:44 pm informing them she had returned home on foot.
Hoover Police and Fire responded to the residence where a "large crowd" had congregated "out in the street" while her family had gathered on the front porch.
Carlee was later taken to UAB Hospital to be evaluated before she was released.
The call gave a very different picture of what happened that day as it was previously claimed that she was coherent upon her return. "She walked up, banged on the door, and that was her," Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis told FOX affiliate WBRC.
On Thursday, the night she vanished, Carlee had called 911 and then spoke to a family member, explaining how she saw a young child walking on the side of Interstate 459 South.
Carlee's mother, Talitha Russell, said the call fueled their concerns she was in danger.
"My daughter-in-law could hear her ask if the child was OK, and the child didn't respond — at least she didn't hear her respond," Russell said. "Then she heard our daughter Carlee scream."
It is speculated the child may have been used as bait if Carlee was abducted, although many questions remain unanswered. The family has confirmed that more details will emerge, but they are holding off amid an ongoing investigation.
Thomar Latrell Simmons, Carlee's boyfriend, later shared a statement that said she was "fighting for her life for 48 hours" after vanishing without her purse, Apple watch, and wig.
Derzis said the police department handling her case is "very happy" she's been reunited with her loved ones after an unsettling 48 hours of agony.
"We wanted her to come home safe and sound — and we'll hope that's what happened here," he said. "The investigation portion... we'll get to, but to me the main deal is making sure that she got home safe with her family. And I couldn't be more excited, and I hope the community feels the same way."