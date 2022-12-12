American College Student Vanishes In France, Family 'Fears The Worst' As FBI Joins Investigation Into His Mysterious Disappearance

At the time, DeLand — a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York — told his parents he was taking a train to Valence.

His father, Kenneth Sr., said the 22-year-old was in "constant communication" with his family during his time at the University Grenoble Alpes via their abroad program, American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS).

"He would reach out to me almost daily, sometimes every other day," Kenneth Sr. told ABC News.