American College Student Vanishes In France, Family 'Fears The Worst' As FBI Joins Investigation Into His Mysterious Disappearance
American college student Ken DeLand mysteriously went missing while studying abroad in France, RadarOnline.com has learned as the FBI joins the case.
DeLand's mother, Carol, pleaded for him to "just pick up the phone" as concerned loved ones "fear the worst" after last hearing from him via WhatsApp on November 27.
At the time, DeLand — a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York — told his parents he was taking a train to Valence.
His father, Kenneth Sr., said the 22-year-old was in "constant communication" with his family during his time at the University Grenoble Alpes via their abroad program, American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS).
"He would reach out to me almost daily, sometimes every other day," Kenneth Sr. told ABC News.
It's speculated his phone was "pinged" last on November 30.
On December 3, DeLand was spotted a final time before he vanished, wearing a red jacket and gray hat on surveillance footage captured at a sporting goods store in Alpine resort Montelimar. It's said to be an hour train ride from his school.
DeLand has been reported missing in France just before he was set to return home. This development means if he attempts to leave France via train at any point now, his passport will ping.
DeLand's international studies were set to complete on December 17, and his visa will expire on January 20, 2023.
RadarOnline.com has learned the missing student is roughly 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Police in France have been unable to publish all information due to privacy laws, Kenneth Sr. and Carol noted in their description after launching a website to get information about their son out to the public.
"We understand Kenny is an adult, and the University, as well as local, national and international police hands, are tied," they wrote. "Neither the U.S. nor French administration can share his whereabouts."
Meanwhile, both his study abroad program and school have issued statements.
"AIFS joins others concerned for his safety and we are working with local law enforcement who have begun a search. We have been in contact with Kenneth's family and university and we are hoping for his swift and safe return," a rep said.
A rep for St. John Fisher University said they will also continue to work with AIFS and authorities "to do all it can to assist in the investigation to find Kenneth DeLand."