29-Year-Old Chicago Woman Missing After Traveling With Man in Japan, Family Seeks Answers From Police

By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

The family of a missing Chicago woman are planning a trip to Tokyo to get their feet on the ground and demand answers after she abruptly stopped corresponding with relatives just 10 days ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kandace Schipper, 29, has not spoken with any of her loved ones, nor posted on social media since June 4, a concerning change after she had uploaded content regularly.

Kandace Schipper

A credit card transaction the following day linked her to Shibuya, Japan, roughly a 20 minute drive southwest of the capitol. Schipper was traveling with 27-year-old Luis Torres and he has also gone radio silent, her family said.

It's unknown what happened to Schipper, who was all smiles when she landed at the airport in Tokyo back on May 8. Since her disappearance, her sister Nicole Willea said they have already sprung into action by filing a missing person's report with the Chicago Police Department, contacting the U.S. Embassy, as well as authorities in Japan.

Willea said they've hit a wall with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. "I guess it's [an] issue because technically, her flight home isn't scheduled yet. So, until she misses her flight home, they won't even start a report," she explained.

Adam Willea, Schipper's brother-in-law, said they are worried and just want to ensure she is safe. "Every single day she had been communicating with family and friends," he explained to news station WGN9. "I mean text, phone calls, pictures, updates, Instagram posts. And then it all abruptly ended on June 4th."

"We're here stateside. There's literally nothing we can do. So, this helpless feeling of not knowing if she is in a hospital, is she being held somewhere against her will?" Adam added. "Is she hurt? There's nothing we can even do because it's in Toyko."

Kandice with sister Nicole Willea

Meanwhile, her loved ones have been making plans to get to Japan to search for her.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Schipper family.

