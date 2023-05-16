Missing Girl Featured on Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Found Alive in North Carolina 6 Years After Abduction

A chance encounter provided closure for an Illinois family. A missing girl featured on the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries was found alive in North Carolina six years after she was abducted, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kayla Unbehaun, 15, of South Elgin, Illinois, was only 9 years old when she went missing in 2017.

At the time of her disappearance, Kayla was under the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, 40, who was a non-custodial parent.