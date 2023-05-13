Madeleine McCann's Parents Say They're 'Still Looking' for Their Missing Daughter in Heartfelt Birthday Post

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a prosecutor handling the McCann case said they are still investigating Christian Brueckner as a prime suspect despite a court in Braunschweig deciding that they didn't have jurisdiction over the matter.

Although Christian may not be charged over a series of alleged rapes and offenses, investigator Hans Christian Wolters said, in an interview with the Sun, that "nothing has changed" on the McCann front.

He told the outlet, "With regard to the decision of the Regional Court of Braunschweig on the jurisdiction in the pending proceedings, we will first carefully examine the reasons and then probably have the decision reviewed by the Higher Regional Court of Braunschweig."