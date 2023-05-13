Madeleine McCann's Parents Say They're 'Still Looking' for Their Missing Daughter in Heartfelt Birthday Post
Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, shared a heartfelt message to their missing daughter on her 20th birthday claiming that they're "never going to give up" looking for her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kate posted a link to a nearly 4-minute-long slideshow video featuring images of Madeleine and missing person posters published after she vanished while the family vacationed in Portugal in 2007.
The video was shared with the message, "Happy birthday Madeleine. Still Missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes..."
Madeleine was left with her 2-year-old twin brother in an unlocked rental while their parents ate at a restaurant only 130 feet away. When Kate went to check on the kids, she found her daughter missing and began looking for her child.
The parents were initially suspects in Madeleine's disappearance but were cleared by authorities a year later.
Earlier this year, 21-year-old Julia Wendell claimed to have evidence that suggested she could be the McCann's missing daughter. Wendell's DNA test in April confirmed she is not the same girl who disappeared from Portugal.
Madeleine's parents issued a short statement after the DNA test results: "There isn't anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a prosecutor handling the McCann case said they are still investigating Christian Brueckner as a prime suspect despite a court in Braunschweig deciding that they didn't have jurisdiction over the matter.
Although Christian may not be charged over a series of alleged rapes and offenses, investigator Hans Christian Wolters said, in an interview with the Sun, that "nothing has changed" on the McCann front.
He told the outlet, "With regard to the decision of the Regional Court of Braunschweig on the jurisdiction in the pending proceedings, we will first carefully examine the reasons and then probably have the decision reviewed by the Higher Regional Court of Braunschweig."
Then in 2022, Portuguese prosecutors said there was an "official suspect" in the case, though it is still unclear who that suspect could be at this time.
