Madeleine McCann’s Parents Speak Out After DNA Test Finds Julia Wendell IS NOT Their Missing Daughter
The parents of Madeleine McCann spoke out this week after a DNA test found the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine was not the long-missing British toddler, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come weeks after 21-year-old Julia Wendell first claimed to have evidence she was the McCann’s missing daughter, a DNA test taken by Wendell earlier this week confirmed she is not the same girl who disappeared from a Portugal apartment in 2009 at age 3.
Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have since issued a short statement regarding the DNA test proving Wendell is not Madeleine.
“There isn’t anything to report at this time,” the McCann parents said on Wednesday.
“If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Wendell’s rep – Dr. Fia Johansson – announced earlier this week that the 23andMe-like DNA test taken by Wendell found the 21-year-old is not British but “100 percent” Polish.
“She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland,” Dr. Johansson told us on Monday. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”
“Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him, and his possible ties to the McCann case,” Wendell’s rep continued.
"At least Julia got the investigators to move on the McCann case – she made things happen.”
Dr. Johansson also revealed that Wendell is now awaiting further test results to find whether the 21-year-old is possibly suffering from leukemia.
“Her health is very poor she has bad asthma and she suffers lots of pain in her bones,” Dr. Johansson said this week. “She is booked in for a CT and MRI scan because of the pain in her bones.”
“Her blood work is also abnormal so my doctor here in the US is investigating whether she could have leukemia so we are awaiting the results of that,” she continued.
“And if she needs any treatment, we will make sure she gets that.”