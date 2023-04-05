Madeleine McCann’s Parents Speak Out After DNA Test Finds Julia Wendell IS NOT Their Missing Daughter

The parents of Madeleine McCann spoke out this week after a DNA test found the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine was not the long-missing British toddler, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come weeks after 21-year-old Julia Wendell first claimed to have evidence she was the McCann’s missing daughter, a DNA test taken by Wendell earlier this week confirmed she is not the same girl who disappeared from a Portugal apartment in 2009 at age 3.