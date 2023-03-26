Exclusive Interview: Woman Who Believes She’s Madeline McCann Demands Medical Records From Polish Doctor She Claims Drugged Her As A Child

The private investigator trying to solve the Madeleine McCann mystery plans to file a lawsuit against the doctor who allegedly prescribed a battery of drugs to the Polish woman claiming to be the missing toddler, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The bombshell legal move was revealed during Julia Wendell’s first on-camera interview alongside her private investigator, Dr. Fia Johansson, who claims the sex abuse survivor was allegedly forced at the age of 7 to consume 35 pills every day after speaking out about her alleged molester.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell, 21, suffers from debilitating bone aches and reoccurring nose bleeds and is currently undergoing a series of medical tests in a desperate bid to find a diagnosis.