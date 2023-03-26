Exclusive Interview: Woman Who Believes She’s Madeline McCann Demands Medical Records From Polish Doctor She Claims Drugged Her As A Child
The private investigator trying to solve the Madeleine McCann mystery plans to file a lawsuit against the doctor who allegedly prescribed a battery of drugs to the Polish woman claiming to be the missing toddler, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The bombshell legal move was revealed during Julia Wendell’s first on-camera interview alongside her private investigator, Dr. Fia Johansson, who claims the sex abuse survivor was allegedly forced at the age of 7 to consume 35 pills every day after speaking out about her alleged molester.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell, 21, suffers from debilitating bone aches and reoccurring nose bleeds and is currently undergoing a series of medical tests in a desperate bid to find a diagnosis.
However, Dr. Johansson claims Wendell’s illness is the side effects of prescription pill “poisoning” reportedly orchestrated after she began complaining about the alleged sexual abuse.
Dr. Johansson and Wendell have hired a lawyer in Poland after attempts to retrieve the medical records from the psychiatrist — who treated her for about 3.5 years — were flat-out rebuffed.
“We are also waiting for the (results of the) blood tests,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com reporter Samanta Benitz. “She used 35 pills from the age of 7 from the moment that she told … someone had sexually abused (her).”
“We still don’t know what type of side effects she got from (the) 35 pills, and we are still trying to get (the) medical chart, that the doctor (who) prescribed all those pills (and) which they are still not answering us, they are not telling us what’s going on," she explained.
“They are actually going to, no matter what, because (there) is going to be a lawsuit…We are going to go through it in a way where they have no choice. They have to actually give us an answer.”
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the 3-year-old British toddler snatched from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, as her parents dined nearby with friends.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeline.
She also said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a sicko who allegedly molested her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Dr. Johansson sprinted Wendell out of Poland to a safe house in Los Angeles after ruffling feathers in her hometown of Wroclaw, Poland. When the duo tried to get Wendell’s uncooperative family to submit to a paternity test, they obtained court documents about her alleged abuser and retrieved most of her medical records.
Wendell told RadarOnline.com that it was not the first time she had tried to get the psychiatrist to relinquish the details of her pediatric records. As an adult, she recalled driving her supposed mother to his office — and took the opportunity to ask him about the pills he prescribed to treat a nervous tick she developed as a child.
“When I asked him if he (could) give me (my) medical chart because I want to see what types of medicine I took when I was young, and he said no,” Wendell said. “I said that I am 18 (years old) and he said ‘no you should talk with (your) mother first.’”
“So, it was weird for me,” she added. “I wanted to go to (a) lawyer…but I (didn’t) have the money so I couldn’t do anything with this. But it’s my right in Poland that after turning 18 years old I can get all my medical charts.”