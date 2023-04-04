World Exclusive: Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is NOT Missing 3-Year-Old Missing Toddler, DNA Test Reveals

Bombshell DNA test results show the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann is NOT the 3-year-old girl who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents in Portugal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The tests showed Julia Wendell, who triggered a worldwide firestorm in February by claiming to be the missing British toddler, ancestors come from Poland, her caretaker and private investigation Dr. Fia Johansson said.

“She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”