World Exclusive: Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is NOT Missing 3-Year-Old Missing Toddler, DNA Test Reveals
Bombshell DNA test results show the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann is NOT the 3-year-old girl who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents in Portugal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The tests showed Julia Wendell, who triggered a worldwide firestorm in February by claiming to be the missing British toddler, ancestors come from Poland, her caretaker and private investigation Dr. Fia Johansson said.
“She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”
Despite the disappointing results, the sensational claims by Wendell, 21, reinvigorated the McCann investigation both in Portugal and the United Kingdom where the government is considering increasing the funding to “Operation Grange” which was established to help in the search.
Dr. Johansson still believes the man who allegedly sexually abused Wendell may be linked to the McCann case – and investigators in Portugal have expressed an interest in looking into his background.
“Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann which I believe is God and the universe’s way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him, and his possible ties to the McCann case,” Dr. Johansson said.
"At least Julia got the investigators to move on the McCann case -- she made things happen," she added.
RadarOnline.com has also learned that another woman who knew Julia’s alleged attacker has come forward to corroborate Wendell’s claim.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeleine. She also claimed her attacker bore a striking resemblance to the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Wendell was whisked from her hometown of Wroclaw, Poland to a Los Angeles safehouse by private investigator Dr. Johansson following a series of death threats that began when she unsuccessfully sought a paternity test from her family and confronted her abuser.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wendell is suffering from an rare brain disease and she is currently making plans to return back to the Poland for treatment.