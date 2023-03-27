'Fresh Hope:' UK Police Unit Searching For Missing Madeleine McCann Slated To Receive Additional Gov't Funds

The sensational claim by the woman who says she is Madeleine McCann has re-invigorated the investigation by a specialized unit at London’s Metropolitan Police trying to find the missing British toddler, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police brass overseeing “Operation Grange” -- established to help in the search for McCann -- have requested and are expected to receive thousands of additional funds to help investigators locate the 3-year-old who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.

The request for additional cash is likely to be approved by the UK’s Home Office – the federal agency that oversees law and order in the country.