Hidden Horrors: Woman Who Claims to Be Madeleine McCann Recalls Alleged Childhood Trafficking, Despite Mysterious Skull Fracture & Drugging

Newly uncovered medical records show the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann suffered a mysterious skull fracture that partially erased her childhood memories of repeated abuse and alleged sex trafficking, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The suspicious injury left a then 8-year-old Julie Wendell unable to speak or walk for more than a year, her caretaker, private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, said after obtaining nearly 500 pages of the young woman’s medical records from a Wroclaw, Poland, hospital.

The results of the injury were evident during Wendell’s first on-camera interview with RadarOnline.com, where she revealed flashback memories about her childhood — and unnerving trips to exotic tropical locations accompanied by men she didn’t know.