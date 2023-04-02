Hidden Horrors: Woman Who Claims to Be Madeleine McCann Recalls Alleged Childhood Trafficking, Despite Mysterious Skull Fracture & Drugging
Newly uncovered medical records show the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann suffered a mysterious skull fracture that partially erased her childhood memories of repeated abuse and alleged sex trafficking, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The suspicious injury left a then 8-year-old Julie Wendell unable to speak or walk for more than a year, her caretaker, private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, said after obtaining nearly 500 pages of the young woman’s medical records from a Wroclaw, Poland, hospital.
The results of the injury were evident during Wendell’s first on-camera interview with RadarOnline.com, where she revealed flashback memories about her childhood — and unnerving trips to exotic tropical locations accompanied by men she didn’t know.
Wendell recalled staying at luxurious beachfront hotels — well beyond the means of her simple Polish parents — and multi-colored buildings, which she claimed resembled the Portuguese resort town of Praia da Luz, where McCann was kidnapped in 2007 while vacationing with her parents.
During the exclusive interview inside her Los Angeles safe house, Wendell, now 21, retrieved a composition notebook decorated with butterflies and plants to show where she journalizes the random and sometimes non-sequential memories of her fragmented childhood.
In one instance, she recalled the terror of paragliding with a man while she dressed only in a T-shirt and underwear and another time when a man gifted her a blue belly dancing outfit at a market in a poor tropical village.
In one terrifying account, Wendell remembered hiding in a bathroom stall with another young Polish girl: "We shouted and cried, panicked, we didn’t want to (leave the) toilet."
Dr. Johansson said her team of investigators is currently in Poland trying to figure out how Wendell was injured and who took her to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to reduce brain swelling.
“It shows that some of them or all of them or one of them wanted to get rid of her,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com referring to Wendell’s childhood caretakers. “Or complicate her life where she would not be able to walk or talk or say anything. It seems like they purposely tried to do it.”
“She does not remember any of it!” she said, adding that records showed Wendell entered the hospital in a near-comatose state on February 17, 2009.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Wendell was 7 years old when she was forced to consume 35 prescription pills a day after revealing she was being sexually abused by a man who she later learned bore a striking resemblance to the composite sketch of the suspected wanted in the McCann case.
Dr. Johansson revealed Wendell was recently diagnosed with a rare brain disease her doctors think was the result of the alleged drugging.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she could be the missing toddler – claiming has freckles on her leg and cheek, as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as Madeline.
Dr. Johansson whisked Wendell from Poland to the L.A. safe house after a series of recent death threats – believed to be from organized traffickers trying to silence her – sparked a police investigation by California authorities. Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com there is evidence Wendell was a victim of a sex trafficking ring.
Sitting down with RadarOnline.com reporter Samantha Benitz, Wendell began reading some of the bone-chilling memories from her notebook.
“I remember that I was in a pool room where there was only a sofa and very old T.V. and someone, I think my mom, turned on the TV and I could watch a movie for children and later I said to her I don’t really understand what they said in this movie….And she talked at this time with men in the other room and she didn’t care that I didn’t understand it,” Wendell said.
Wendell recalls one memory where she was riding a camel in the desert and staying at two hotels – which she thought was odd. Wendell also recounted that she and another young girl locked themselves in a bathroom stall to avoid an unknown terror.
“I had a friend there, and I think she was Polish….I remember that we talk in other language and sometimes we couldn’t understand each other. We closed ourselves in the toilet in (a) very luxurious place and we shouted and cried, panicked, we didn’t want to (leave the) toilet. We panicked. And after some time, someone opened the door and we saw many people out there."
Wendell remembered spending the disturbing day paragliding with a stranger while wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.
“I remember that I was paragliding with (an) older man that I didn’t know, and I didn’t want it, I mean paragliding, and I was very scared and stress(ful). And I remember that all day, all the time I vomited. I remember I was in a T-shirt and panties only, without any shorts or skirt. I remember it was a very luxurious place. I remember there were camels on the beach.”
She recalled eating octopus and tacos for the first time with another stranger who tried to teach her how to each with a spoon and knife.
“It’s hard to understand, how it’s possible that (my parents) …. they have the money (to) go to very luxurious place(s),” Wendell told RadarOnline.com. Wendell admitted she’s not sure of her true age, but she recalled one trip where she was young and light enough to be straddling a dog. She recalled being at a house in a wooded area with strangers. She also wrote that she was in a poor village in the tropics filled with various farm animals.
“And I saw a very poor building, and inside this building was very poor looking shops. But it was a very big place, and someone bought me (a) blue belly dance outfit…. It’s like very short skirt.”