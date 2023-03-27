Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann Believes Sex Traffickers Are Trying To Lure Her Back To Crime Scene In Portugal
A suspicious caller that is possibly linked to a sex trafficking ring has been incessantly trying lure the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann back to Portugal where the 3-year-old was kidnapped in 2007, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
A preliminary probe has led private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson to conclude the female caller may be associated with the same ring that abducted Madeleine and might also be bent on silencing Julia Wendell to prevent her from solving the heartbreaking cold case.
Dr. Johansson revealed the shocking alleged kidnapping plot during Wendell’s first on-camera tell-all interview with RadarOnline.com, explaining that her team of investigators are trying to track down the caller.
As a precaution, she also reported the incident to police in California who already probing series of death threats against Wendell.
“She wanted her to fly to Portugal and be with her and saying that you should not be telling Fia Johansson that ‘I did talk you about it, you have a passport, I can buy you the ticket and you can come to me, all you need is love,’” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com reporter Samantha Benitz.
Wendell added: “And this woman said that she always wanted to have a child and that she could be my mother because I need love in (my) life, and this the only thing that I need love and caring – and she can give it.”
Dr. Johansson later told RadarOnline.com this is the first time someone has tried to lure Wendell to Praia da Luz, Portugal, the resort town where Madeleine was snatched while vacationing with her parents Gerry and Kate McCann.
Wendell sparked a worldwide firestorm by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the 3-year-old British toddler.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeleine. She also revealed the identity of the man who allegedly molested her who happens to bear a striking resemblance to the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Wendell was whisked from her hometown of Wroclaw, Poland to a Los Angeles safehouse by private investigator Dr. Johansson following a series of death threats that began when she unsuccessfully sought a paternity test from her family and confronted her abuser.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com she decided to dispatch a team of investigators to Portugal because the suspicious caller doggedly continued the campaign to get Wendell to bolt from the safehouse. The caller even promised to make Wendell rich and famous because she has a lot of “connections” in Portugal and Brazil.
Then a man, claiming to be a police detective in Portugal, called Dr. Johansson via WhatsApp assuring her that the female caller is legitimately going to look after Wendell.
“To me, either this woman is related to a pedophile ring or was involved in Madeleine McCann kidnapping in 2007 because she’s so mad that she couldn’t get Julia out of the safe house,” Dr. Johansson assessed.
“She was telling Julia that I was a toxic person and that ‘here in Portugal everybody loves you, everybody wants you and we are sure you are Madeleine McCann, and I am going to take care of you.’”