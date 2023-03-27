Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann Believes Sex Traffickers Are Trying To Lure Her Back To Crime Scene In Portugal

A suspicious caller that is possibly linked to a sex trafficking ring has been incessantly trying lure the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann back to Portugal where the 3-year-old was kidnapped in 2007, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

A preliminary probe has led private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson to conclude the female caller may be associated with the same ring that abducted Madeleine and might also be bent on silencing Julia Wendell to prevent her from solving the heartbreaking cold case.

Dr. Johansson revealed the shocking alleged kidnapping plot during Wendell’s first on-camera tell-all interview with RadarOnline.com, explaining that her team of investigators are trying to track down the caller.