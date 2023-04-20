Madeleine McCann Prosecutor Says Investigation Into Prime Suspect Christian B Is Not Over After Court Ruling

Meanwhile, there has yet to be a break in the years-long cold case involving the missing British toddler after RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy of the DNA test evidence proving the woman claiming to be Maddie all grown up was, in fact, not the little girl who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.

Although Christian B may not be charged over a series of alleged rapes and offenses, investigator Hans Christian Wolters said that "nothing has changed" on the McCann front in an interview with The Sun, confirming the investigation is still underway and the accused will remain in custody.