Madeleine McCann Prosecutor Says Investigation Into Prime Suspect Christian B Is Not Over After Court Ruling
A prosecutor handling the Madeleine McCann case said the investigation into prime suspect Christian Brueckner is still ongoing after a court dismissed a possible sexual assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A court in Braunschweig made the call after deciding they didn't have jurisdiction over the case, lifting its warrant upon discovering the suspect's last registered place in the city was in 2016.
Meanwhile, there has yet to be a break in the years-long cold case involving the missing British toddler after RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy of the DNA test evidence proving the woman claiming to be Maddie all grown up was, in fact, not the little girl who vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Although Christian B may not be charged over a series of alleged rapes and offenses, investigator Hans Christian Wolters said that "nothing has changed" on the McCann front in an interview with The Sun, confirming the investigation is still underway and the accused will remain in custody.
"With regard to the decision of the Regional Court of Braunschweig on jurisdiction in the pending proceedings, we will first carefully examine the reasons and then probably have the decision reviewed by the Higher Regional Court of Braunschweig," he explained.
"We continue to assume that we are responsible for a decision by the Higher Regional Court, so that the investigations into the Maddie case will continue as planned."
- Polish Woman Who Claimed To Be Madeleine McCann Calls Cell Phone Probe 'Lies,' Vows To 'Find The Truth'
- EXCLUSIVE: California Cops Seize Cell Phone In Case Of Polish Woman Who Claimed She Is Madeleine McCann
- See The PROOF: Shocking DNA Evidence Proves Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is NOT Missing British Tot
As we previously reported, Christian is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Germany. The charges dropped by the Braunschweig court stemmed from separate evidence uncovered during the McCann investigation.
Prior to this revelation, the McCanns issued a statement amid news that DNA confirmed Polish woman Julia Wendell was not their missing daughter.
"There isn't anything to report at this time," Kate and Gerry said at the time. "If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Dr. Fia Johansson, a private investigator who had traveled to Wendell's country looking for the truth, said she is hopeful they are one step closer to getting answers.
She explained, "Julia had all the birthmarks as Madeleine McCann which I believe is God and the universe's way of wanting us to get close to the man who sexually abused her, expose him, and his possible ties to the McCann case."