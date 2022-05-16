Your tip
Prime Suspect In Madeleine McCann Case Scrambled To Alter His 'Sticking Out Teeth' By Getting Facial Surgery

Source: MEGA
May. 16 2022, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

The man long suspected in the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann had facial surgery shortly after his alleged crime, according to a new report.

The Sun reported that Christian Brückner suspect flew back to his native Germany four months after McCann's disappearance in May 2007 and spent about $10,000 to have his jaw reset and four distinctive “rabbit teeth” straightened.

An FBI sketch at the time of a man seen lurking near the McCann family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, depicted an individual with protruding teeth.

In a separate incident that occurred 19 days before McCann's disappearance, another young girl who was targeted with indecent exposure described to police that the man in question had “sticking out teeth.”

A few weeks ago, the outlet shared a report about the police finding new evidence in Brückner’s camper van. A week earlier, The Sun relayed investigator skepticism about Brückner’s alibi claims, which he relayed not to authorities but members of a U.S. documentary film crew.

It has also been revealed, via the documentary in progress, that Christian once worked at the complex where the McCann family stayed, as a handyman. Hence, he knew the lay of the land “inside out.”

Brückner was officially named a suspect in the McCann case in June 2020. He is currently in jail in Germany, where he began serving in 2019 a seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in the same area of Portugal where McCann disappeared.

In a separate documentary aired on British TV last week, “Madeleine McCann: The Case Against Christian B.,” a woman who worked alongside the suspect in Germany at a kiosk starting in 2012 recalled seeing him kissing various teenage girls.

