Prime Suspect In Madeleine McCann Case Scrambled To Alter His 'Sticking Out Teeth' By Getting Facial Surgery
The man long suspected in the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann had facial surgery shortly after his alleged crime, according to a new report.
The Sun reported that Christian Brückner suspect flew back to his native Germany four months after McCann's disappearance in May 2007 and spent about $10,000 to have his jaw reset and four distinctive “rabbit teeth” straightened.
An FBI sketch at the time of a man seen lurking near the McCann family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, depicted an individual with protruding teeth.
In a separate incident that occurred 19 days before McCann's disappearance, another young girl who was targeted with indecent exposure described to police that the man in question had “sticking out teeth.”
A few weeks ago, the outlet shared a report about the police finding new evidence in Brückner’s camper van. A week earlier, The Sun relayed investigator skepticism about Brückner’s alibi claims, which he relayed not to authorities but members of a U.S. documentary film crew.
It has also been revealed, via the documentary in progress, that Christian once worked at the complex where the McCann family stayed, as a handyman. Hence, he knew the lay of the land “inside out.”
Brückner was officially named a suspect in the McCann case in June 2020. He is currently in jail in Germany, where he began serving in 2019 a seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in the same area of Portugal where McCann disappeared.
In a separate documentary aired on British TV last week, “Madeleine McCann: The Case Against Christian B.,” a woman who worked alongside the suspect in Germany at a kiosk starting in 2012 recalled seeing him kissing various teenage girls.