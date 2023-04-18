Polish Woman Who Claimed To Be Madeleine McCann Calls Cell Phone Probe 'Lies,' Vows To 'Find The Truth'
The Polish woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann is speaking out after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported police have seized a cell phone in a sprawling global investigation.
As we first reported, the phone was searched and seized by California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department shortly after Julia Wendell returned to Poland and established a new social media account to supply her followers with daily updates about her bizarre journey to internet fame.
"I would like you to know that there is no open, active investigation about me in Poland,” she defiantly stated on her Instagram account.
"I will not allow people to make false accusations about me and I also will not accept people spreading lies so you should know that I will never give up and I will find out the truth," she added.
Private detective Dr. Fia Johansson obtained a device believed to belong to Wendell when she sought safe haven in California following a series of death threats related to the McCann case.
“The authorities in Poland and in Germany are also involved in the investigation,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “I’m told an investigator from the Sheriff’s Department is personally taking the device to Poland to make sure it doesn’t get lost or misplaced.”
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the investigation kicked off on April 11, 2023 —but details of the international probe remain closely guarded.
"Our investigation is taking a deep look into it and we’re going to let them do their investigative duties and then from that point let the judicial system take over – if it needs to,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodroof told RadarOnline.com declining to comment further.
A published report indicates the phone may contain explicit images of children, a charge Wendell vehemently denies, according to the UK Sun.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she could be the missing toddler – claiming she has freckles on her leg and cheek, as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as Madeline.
- EXCLUSIVE: California Cops Seize Cell Phone In Case Of Polish Woman Who Claimed She Is Madeleine McCann
- See The PROOF: Shocking DNA Evidence Proves Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is NOT Missing British Tot
- Madeleine McCann’s Parents Speak Out After DNA Test Finds Julia Wendell IS NOT Their Missing Daughter
She also claimed that the man who allegedly abused her as a child bears an eerie resemblance to the composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Wendell split from Dr. Johansson after a genetic DNA test showed she was 100 percent Polish – shooting down any possibility that she is the 3-year-old toddler who vanished while on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.
Despite the findings, Wendell again took to Instagram recently to announce plans to take a second DNA test in Poland – questioning the samples submitted by Dr. Johansson in California, according to British news website LBC.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I want to do this because I just want to do this, and I don't even have to explain why but I think everyone knows why I want to do this. When the results come, I will let you know everything,” she wrote on her page.
Wendell also apologized to Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, expressing her disappointment over the results – yet insisting she could still be the missing toddler.
“It wasn't my intention to bring sadness or any other negative emotion to anyone, especially to McCann's family,” she said in a 17-page statement. “I don't remember most of my memories, but I can remember some things and I never said that I am Madeleine McCann.”
Yet she added: “I still believe that it's a possibility that I could be Madeleine.”