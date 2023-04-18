Polish Woman Who Claimed To Be Madeleine McCann Calls Cell Phone Probe 'Lies,' Vows To 'Find The Truth'

The Polish woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann is speaking out after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported police have seized a cell phone in a sprawling global investigation.

As we first reported, the phone was searched and seized by California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department shortly after Julia Wendell returned to Poland and established a new social media account to supply her followers with daily updates about her bizarre journey to internet fame.

"I would like you to know that there is no open, active investigation about me in Poland,” she defiantly stated on her Instagram account.